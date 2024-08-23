NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Anakapalli Pharma factory blast tragedy, seeks reports from CS & DGP within 2 weeks

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that at least 17 workers died and 50 others were injured in a reactor blast at a private industrial unit at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on August 21.
The NHRC has sent notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Andhra Pradesh, instructing them to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure the owner of the industrial unit adheres strictly to all safety norms and legal provisions, under the supervision of the relevant authorities, and to submit a detailed report within a fortnight.
According to the NHRC, the reasons behind the explosion are still unknown, and the State Disaster Response Force teams are reportedly searching for any survivors in the debris after the blast.
However, it is suspected that the death toll may increase as bodies are feared to be trapped. It is not clear how many workers were on duty at the time of the blast.
The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports indicate violations of the victims' right to life due to the concerned authorities' negligence.
NHRC directed the CS and DGP in the report to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of the compensation, and any other relief or rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the dead workers. The Commission also wanted to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy.
