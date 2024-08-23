NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Anakapalli Pharma factory blast tragedy, seeks reports from CS & DGP within 2 weeks

According to the NHRC, the reasons behind the explosion are still unknown, and the State Disaster Response Force teams are reportedly searching for any survivors in the debris after the blast.

However, it is suspected that the death toll may increase as bodies are feared to be trapped. It is not clear how many workers were on duty at the time of the blast.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports indicate violations of the victims' right to life due to the concerned authorities' negligence.

NHRC directed the CS and DGP in the report to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of the compensation, and any other relief or rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the dead workers. The Commission also wanted to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy.