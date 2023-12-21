NIIF to invest up to Rs 6,750 cr in GVIAL to develop Andhra's Bhogapuram international airport

GVIAL, in 2020, was awarded the concession to develop and operate the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport (BIA) to the north of Visakhapatnam under a 40-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer model.

BIA, a part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, is poised to become the largest airport in the state of Andhra Pradesh with a phase I capacity of up to 6 million passengers per annum and with an ultimate capacity of up to 40 million passengers per annum.

The transaction envisages a primary investment by NIIF in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to be issued by GVIAL. The transaction is subject to customary completion of conditions precedent and necessary approvals.

BIA will provide vital infrastructure to deliver a world-class passenger experience in Andhra Pradesh while significantly enhancing air travel potential in the Visakhapatnam region. The project is well positioned to boost connectivity and transportation infrastructure in northern Andhra Pradesh and also resonates with national priorities of strengthening air travel penetration and connectivity, especially to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

GVIAL shall be an important engine of Andhra Pradesh’s economic development and growth over the medium to long term.

“It is a proud moment for GMR Group to develop the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport in the State of Andhra Pradesh. We are confident that we will replicate the success of our Hyderabad Airport and the new world class airport will act as the catalyst for the socio-economic growth of the city and the state at large. The new Bhogapuram airport and airport city will help in the transformation of Visakhapatnam and will place it on the global map as the most preferred investment destination,” said GMR Group, Business Chairman – Airports, GBS Raju.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), Managing Partner – Master Fund, Vinod Giri, said, that NIIF believes that Bhogapuram International Airport will strengthen aviation infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, playing a pivotal role in the region’s economic progress in the coming years

NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, which manages funds with investments in different asset classes and diversified sectors that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

NIIFL manages over $4.9 billion of equity capital commitments across its four funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds, Strategic Opportunities Fund, and India-Japan Fund, each with a distinct investment strategy committed to support the country’s growth needs.