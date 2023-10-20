No arrest for Chandrababu Naidu till Nov 9 in FiberNet scam

Luthra said, “I leave it to the court, otherwise, this plea will become infructuous”.

The bench asked Luthra during the hearing, should it wait till the judgment (on another plea by Naidu) is delivered?

A senior counsel, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, objected to Luthra's submissions. He said once a person is in custody, the question of arrest does not always arise.

The bench, questioning the need to arrest Naidu in the FiberNet scam case, told state’s counsel that Naidu is already in custody and they can interrogate him.

The counsel said for the purpose of interrogation, they will need court's permission then and unless they can show him to be in their custody, they cannot apply for police custody.

Opposing these arguments, Luthra said that is fallacious and it is a complete misrepresentation of the law, and they have not bothered to ask him any question since September 9, when he was taken into custody.