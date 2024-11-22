Home
No comments for now, says TDP on allegations of bribes to Andhra officials for power purchases

'We need to study the report before coming to a conclusion. It would take two to three days,' Kommareddy Pattabhiram said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 19:25 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 19:25 IST
