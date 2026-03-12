Menu
No disruption of LPG supply to Tirupati laddu and TTD kitchens: Official

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is the supplier of cooking gas to TTD kitchens.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 13:01 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 13:01 IST
