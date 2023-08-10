Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

No power on earth can stop TDP’s victory in forthcoming elections: Naidu

He claimed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is losing support among people and predicted that he will 'certainly be defeated'.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 17:17 IST

Follow Us

No power on earth can stop TDP’s victory in the forthcoming elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday at Kothur village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

He claimed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is losing support among people and predicted that he will 'certainly be defeated'.

“If the TDP is back in power, the state will get investments and industries, resulting in large-scale employment,” Naidu said, addressing a public rally at Kothur as part of the ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme.

He embarked on the ‘Yudha Bheri’ yatra to expose the alleged failure of the YSRCP government in completing irrigation projects.

The TDP supremo promised that on returning to power, his government would generate 20 lakh jobs for youth under Yuva Galam scheme and also pay Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed persons till they get a job.

Naidu called on the youth to support him and leave their future in his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 17:17 IST)
Indian PoliticsTelugu Desam PartyN Chandrababu NaiduTDPAndhra Pardesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT