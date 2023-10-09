'No vendetta behind Naidu's arrest,' says Y S Jagan, sets agenda for clean sweep in next elections

Denouncing the "malicious campaign" launched by the pro-TDP media to highlight Naidu as a clean politician, he said that the TDP president is synonymous with corruption and lies.

Naidu opposed the distribution of house site pattas to the poor and moved the top courts citing demographic imbalance, said the Chief Minister, adding that support to the TDP leader is equal to extending support to capitalism. “It only means the poor will remain poor.”

He said that political credibility requires "winning the hearts of people forever, even after one’s death" by sticking to the election manifesto and implementing necessary programmes for the upliftment of the poor.

“Does Naidu have any of these qualities?” Jagan asked and appealed to the people to defeat "the evil designs of Naidu and his foster son who are planning to take the people for a ride once again with false propaganda".

Jagan sets agenda for next polls

Setting an agenda for the party cadre for a clean sweep in the upcoming elections, Jagan divulged a four-pronged mass contact programme. Stating that holding the high office is a great responsibility, the Chief Minister said that the enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 would be disbursed from January next.

In his highly spirited address to an 8000-member strong meeting of YSRCP MLAs, Ministers, regional coordinators, observers, DCMS presidents, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Municipal Chairpersons, Corporators, district unit Presidents, Sarpanchas and party activists in Vijayawada on Monday, he asked them to vigorously participate in 'Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha' and 'Why AP Needs Jagan' campaigns. He also asked cadres to take up party bus yatras from October 25 to December 31 and participate in the 'Play Andhra Pradesh' sports festival en masse to be held from December 11 to January 15.

"Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha will continue till November 10, with health camps being held across the state covering 1.6 crore households in 15,004 village and ward secretariats," he said and directed the cadre to ensure that each and every family is covered.

“No family should be left out. You should remember that we will handhold the identified people and ensure free medical treatment to them till their ailments are cured,” he told the gathering.

The Chief Minister added that 'Why AP Needs Jagan' would be held from November 1 to December 10 in two phases. In the initial stage, the Mandal level YSRCP leaders will interact with all households and all village and ward secretariats, explaining the necessity for the YSRCP continuing in power for the successful implementation of welfare programmes.

He asked them to interact with the people on a massive scale and work for the victory of the party in the next elections, aiming at winning all 175 out of 175 seats.