One dead, over 70 hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam due to water contamination

On January 22, several residents of a colony in Srikakulam town suffered mild diarrhoea, following which surveillance and sanitation drives were intensified in the locality.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 06:42 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 06:42 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshwater contamination

