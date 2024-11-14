Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Opposition status should be earned by votes, not demanded: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said the status of leader of the opposition is not granted by leaders, but by the people through their votes. His comments came at a time when the YSRCP has boycotted the assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 16:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshJagan Mohan ReddyYSRCPChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us