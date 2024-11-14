Opposition status should be earned by votes, not demanded: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sarcastically said he has "never seen a leader like YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy", who is demanding the status of leader of the opposition in the state assembly to attend its proceedings.</p>.<p>Naidu said the status of leader of the opposition is not granted by leaders, but by the people through their votes. His comments came at a time when the YSRCP has boycotted the assembly.</p>.<p>"When people vote, and when a party wins 10 per cent of the seats, that party will get the opposition status. When we have a majority, we will form the government," said Naidu, addressing the House, while congratulating Undi TDP MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju, on his election as deputy speaker of the assembly.</p>.Waging war against 'demonic yellow media': YSRCP supremo Jagan Reddy.<p>"Dictating terms and demanding positions will not work in democracy," the CM said, emphasising the need to "respect democracy at all times".</p>.<p>Naidu noted that Reddy's personality and thinking pattern must be observed for displaying such "demanding" behaviour.</p>.<p>He once again compared Reddy to slain Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, alleging similarities between the two.</p>.<p>Additionally, the TDP supremo assured the House that the government would take strict action against anyone involved in the selling or cultivation of marijuana in the state.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for the tabling of a "Social Media Abuse Protection Bill" in the House.</p>