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Over 40,000 chemists to observe one-day shutdown in Andhra on May 20

Delving into predatory pricing, Ratnam alleged that large corporate entities are disturbing "market balance through deep discounting".
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:15 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:15 IST
India NewsprotestAndhra Pradeshshutdownchemists

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