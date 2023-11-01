Panel finds tourism resorts in Visakhapatnam suitable for AP CM camp office; environmentalists concerned

This comes amid continuous assertion from Y S Jagan that he would shift to Visakhapatnam soon, and start functioning there as his three-capital proposal was stuck in a legal tangle.

According to his three-capital proposal, Visakhapatnam has been chosen as executive capital, Amaravati as legislative and Kurnool as judicial capitals of Andhra Pradesh.

Following Jagan's announcement about his shifting to Visakhapatnam, government last month appointed a high-level committee with senior bureaucrats to search suitable accommodation.

The committee found the tourist resort complexes that are coming up atop Rushikonda would be the ideal venues for housing the Chief Minister’s camp office as they offer hassle-free VIP moment in and around, while not posing security issues and inconvenience to the general public.

The committee identified five places - Andhra University Distance Education and Open Varsity Blocs, VMRDA complex at Siripuram, Millennium A Tower and Tourism Resorts atop Rushikonda Hill and Millennium B Tower - to house the Chief Minister’s camp office and accommodation.

The other complexes on the University campus, VMRDA and the Millennium Towers would not be ideal as they pose security issues and cause inconvenience to the people. Besides housing the Chief Minister’s camp office and residence, the tourism resorts offer enough space for parking of vehicles, functioning of the secretaries, conducting meetings and providing accommodation for the security personnel, the committee told the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday evening, adding they would not trouble the general public in any way.

At a review meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister was informed of the details of complexes and buildings identified to house various offices within 8,01,403-square-feet area.

Officials informed him that at present government offices have been functioning in an extent of 2,27,287 square feet in Visakhapatnam.

The Millennium Towers at the IT Hill would provide office space of 1,75,516 square feet and can also house the camp offices of various officials.

They said that in addition to the above, another area of 3,98,600 square feet has been identified in private buildings. In the identified available space, offices of all departments and camp offices can be comfortably accommodated, they told the Chief Minister.

Construction of Rushikonda resorts mired in controversy

Construction of resorts complex atop Rushikonda by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) - where it is now proposed that chief minister's camp office will come up - is already mired in controversy with several environment enthusiasts and activists flagging the activity as against CRZ norms; they have also approached different courts including National Green Tribunal. The petitions are still pending at different stages in the high court and with the NGT.

“One important aspect that has not come to the notice of the AP High Court is that the structures constructed unauthorisedly and illegally by APTDC on Rushikonda are most likely to be used, not for hosting tourism activity as stipulated in the CRZ clearance communication, but for housing the office of the Chief Minister as a part of shifting the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh from Guntur to Visakhapatnam. This will certainly militate against the letter and the spirit of the CRZ clearance communication,” Union government's former secretary, a retired bureaucrat, EAS Sarma in a letter to Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MEFCC), Secretary, Leela Nandan said on Wednesday.

He added that the manner in which APTDC has undertaken construction activity on Rushikonda "blatantly" in violation of the CRZ conditions and the manner in which it tried to hide the facts at every stage - both during the court proceedings and from MEFCC - are clearly indicative of its open contempt for the rule of law.

“In my view, if MEFCC chooses to take a lenient view on this, it will further incentivise APTDC and other violators of the law to defy the rule of law and the authority of MEFCC,” he added.

Sarma appealed the MEFCC secretary to revoke the CRZ clearance order given on May 10, 2021 , impose a heavy penalty on APTDC to be collected not from the public exchequer, but from the pockets of APTDC's officers, who acted "callously", and direct the state government and APTDC not to use the structures for any purpose other than for tourism.