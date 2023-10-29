At least 6 dead as passenger train derails in Andhra Pradesh

Teams of NDRF, medical and emergency, state rapid response have been immediately pressed into the service. Special rescue teams have been rushed to the spot from Vizag.

Vizianagaram district collector S Nagalakshmi said that injured passengers are being shifted to Vizianagaram and Vizag for treatment.

Sources told DH that the death toll may rise to 15.

Railway authorities are trying to establish the identity of the dead passengers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the train mishap. He instructed the officials to carry out relief operations.

On receiving information of the derailment he instructed that Medical and Health, Revenue, Police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately. He also asked them to report the developments from time to time.