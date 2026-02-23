<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) said it had commissioned the 30.04-km doubling section between Makajipalli and Dharmavaram as part of the Penukonda–Dharmavaram doubling project, following the statutory inspection conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). </p>.<p>The project involved constructing 66 minor bridges, 15 road underbridges (RUBs), one foot overbridge (FOB), and developing one station yard comprising five lines. </p>.PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train, interacts with students onboard.<p>In addition, the SWR also commissioned one Intermediate Block Hut (IBH) between Makajipalli and Nagsamudram to enhance operational efficiency and improve line capacity. </p>.<p>Executing the works required close coordination with the South Central Railway, particularly for work carried out at the Dharmavaram station. </p>.<p>A speed trial was conducted at a maximum speed of 121 kmph, during which the Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) showed no abnormal peaks. Based on the inspection and trial results, the CRS authorised the section for operation at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. </p>.<p>With the commissioning of this stretch, the entire doubling project between Penukonda and Dharmavaram is complete. The SWR said it had opened this section at the highest sanctioned speed in its history: 110 kmph. </p>