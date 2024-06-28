Polavaram project was pushed into deep uncertainty due to inefficient planning under YSRCP govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the prestigious Polavaram multipurpose project was pushed into deep uncertainty due to changes in the executing agency and improper planning by the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

The Centre accorded Polavaram project national project status during the state bifurcation 10 years ago, and it is considered the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.

Releasing a white paper on the status of the project, Naidu said that Rs 12,157 crore is the likely cost of the completion of the balance works of Phase I of the project.

The White Paper said that damage from the previous government's omissions and commissions stands at around Rs 4,900 crore. Delays have added 38 percent of the inflation cost, and the opportunity cost of lost crops and power was pegged at Rs 48,000 crore.

“The first three units of the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project were scheduled to be completed by November 2021. The other six units were to be commissioned within six months thereafter. Non-commissioning of these units has resulted in the non-availability of cheap power to the state and has hence resulted in a loss of more than Rs 3000 crore up to May 2024. This loss will continue to increase as the project's completion is further delayed," he said.

He observed that had the executing agency not been changed and had the project planning been proper, the project would have been completed in time to release water in Kharif 2020.

"Due to inefficient planning and unnecessary changes in the executing agency, the project was rescheduled to be completed by June 2021. Later, the completion schedule was extended to June 2022 and then again to June 2023, putting the project under deep uncertainty,” Naidu added.