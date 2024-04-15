Police offers cash reward for info on Jagan injury incident

Hyderabad: Police in Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced Rs 2 lakhs cash reward for any information related to the stone pelting incident that injured YSRCP supremo and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan received an injury on his forehead just above his left eye in a stone pelting incident on Saturday night in Vijayawada when he was on 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra.

Police registered an 'attempt to murder' case and also formed a SIT to probe into the incident. After taking a break for a day following the incident, Jagan resumed his bus yatra on Monday from Kesarapalli in Krishna district.

“For security and safety reasons as the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would get onto the top of the bus and wave at people we have snapped the electricity in that area to avoid any untoward incident from the high tension power cables at that time. We have already deployed eight teams to probe the incident and nab the miscreant,” said Vijayawada police commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata.