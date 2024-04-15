Police offers cash reward for info on Jagan injury incident

Hyderabad: Police in Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced Rs 2 lakhs cash reward for any information related to the stone pelting incident that injured YSRCP supremo and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan received an injury on his forehead just above his left eye in a stone pelting incident on Saturday night in Vijayawada when he was on 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra.
Police registered an 'attempt to murder' case and also formed a SIT to probe into the incident. After taking a break for a day following the incident, Jagan resumed his bus yatra on Monday from Kesarapalli in Krishna district.
“For security and safety reasons as the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would get onto the top of the bus and wave at people we have snapped the electricity in that area to avoid any untoward incident from the high tension power cables at that time. We have already deployed eight teams to probe the incident and nab the miscreant,” said Vijayawada police commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata.
On Sunday, stone pelting attempts were made on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow in Payakaraopeta in Vizag district too.
The stone pelting incident had also led to political slugfest. While YSRCP general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had alleged that TDP men tried to attack Jagan, TDP has alleged that the attack on Jagan was another attempt to gain sympathy, similar to what he allegedly did in 2019 with the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam Airport, before 2019 polls.
“Just like the Kauravs couldn't win Kurukshetra by merely targeting Arjuna who was guided by Lord Krishna, similarly, throwing stones at Jagan won't stop him. Such assaults only strengthen my resolve. Stooping to such a level indicates that we are close to a big big victory. The wound inflicted on my forehead, by God's grace, is not a major one, signifying that God has greater plans for your child. This wound will heal in ten days, but the poor, unemployed, farmers, and marginalized communities will never forget the wounds inflicted by Chandrababu Naidu,” said Jagan in his first reaction to the incident in the public meeting at Gudivada on Monday evening.