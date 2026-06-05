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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Rajya Sabha list comes as surprise for APCC chief YS Sharmila amid hopes and assurances

Sharmila's camp had been fairly certain that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Mansoor Ali Khan would be fielded from Karnataka, with the third seat expected to fall to her.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsY S Sharmila

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