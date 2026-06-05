Rajya Sabha list comes as surprise for APCC chief YS Sharmila amid hopes and assurances

<p>Hyderabad: The latest Rajya Sabha picks by the Congress came as a rude surprise for Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila and her team particularly the inclusion of senior party spokesperson Pawan Khera in the Karnataka quota.</p><p>Sharmila had been hopeful of being accommodated in the Karnataka list, which had three vacancies the most available from any single state. Other states in the fray, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand, had only one seat each, making competition from across the country fierce. In total, the Congress party secured seven of the roughly 20 seats up for grabs in the upper house.</p>.YS Sharmila meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge amid buzz over Rajya Sabha nomination .<p>Sharmila's camp had been fairly certain that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Mansoor Ali Khan would be fielded from Karnataka, with the third seat expected to fall to her. What they did not anticipate was Khera widely regarded as a senior and deserving leader being accommodated from Karnataka rather than another state.</p><p>When Sharmila joined the Congress, it is understood she was assured a Rajya Sabha berth by the party's central leadership. She was subsequently sent to Andhra Pradesh with a dual mandate to take on her brother, then Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and to revive Congress organisation that had been reduced to the margins in the coastal state.</p><p>After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, state politics had turned sharply bipolar between the TDP and the YSRCP, leaving little room for the Congress. While the party staged a strong comeback in Telangana in 2023, riding the sentiment around statehood, it continues to struggle in Andhra Pradesh, where it still carries the burden of having presided over the state's division against popular will.</p><p>What made the omission particularly painful for Sharmila's team was the timing. Just days before the list was announced, she had been summoned to Delhi, where she met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and was reportedly given assurances of a berth.</p>.Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, six others for Rajya Sabha elections; sitting MP Digvijaya Singh dropped.<p>"She was suddenly called to Delhi and rushed there. It was an especially hectic day as the Karnataka power transition talks were underway, and senior leaders like D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were all in Delhi. Despite all that activity, she was given an audience, and assurances. We were all hopeful her name would figure in the list," a close associate of Sharmila told DH. "But when the list came out, we were a little disappointed. When we showed it to her, she actually tried to console us. She said, 'That's okay, guys — don't be disappointed,'" said her associate.</p><p>Sharmila will now have to wait for the next round of Rajya Sabha vacancies, expected in 2027 or 2028, with Kerala where the Congress holds sufficient numbers seen as a likely route to the upper house.</p>