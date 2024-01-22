Ram temple consecration: Andhra Pradesh too joins the celebrations with gusto

In Tirumala’s Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, a recitation programme of 'Valmiki Ramayana' was held in honour of the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh.

“The programme was conducted between 9 am and 12:45 pm. On this occasion, special pujas were performed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Seetha Lakshmana Anjaneya Sametha Sri Rama in the Dharmagiri prayer hall,” said a press release.

Students and faculty of the Peetham recited more than 20,000 slokas from Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindakanda, Sundarakanda and Yudhakanda. In Rajamahendravaram town, a Shobayatra (rally) was taken out through Ramalaya junction featuring a palanquin with the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Hanuman and others. YSRCP leader and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member M Bharat Ram took part in the celebrations which included fireworks, bhajans.

At Gokavaram village in East Godavari district, arrangement was made for devotees to watch the live telecast of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, where several women sang hymns praising Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, Swarupanandendra Swamy, the chief pontiff of Visakha Sri Saradha Peetham in the port city of Visakhapatnam visited Sita Rama temple at Ambakabagh and participated in the rituals, on the occasion.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy noted that Monday marks a momentous occasion in the historic city of Ayodhya not only for Hindus but all of our civilization. “The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha at the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi is a moment of reverence, unity and cultural pride,” said Reddy in a post on X.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan have travelled to Ayodhya and participated in the mega event.