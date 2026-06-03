'Remarks against Pawan Kalyan by Telangana leaders not good approach': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday responded to the criticism directed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan by certain political leaders in Telangana, stating that such remarks are not a good approach and should not create unnecessary issues or tensions.</p><p>Talking to reporters in Amaravati on Wednesday, he said that twelve years have passed since the bifurcation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh </a>and Telangana and that attempts to provoke regional sentiments at this stage are inappropriate. </p><p>He noted that people are well aware of who has contributed to the development of different regions and said that some leaders in Telangana are raising unnecessary issues.</p>.Jana Sena will contest next Telangana Assembly polls, says Pawan Kalyan.<p>Referring to his recent visit to Tamil Nadu for election campaigning, Naidu pointed out that leaders from various states, including Karnataka's former Deputy Chief Minister and Now Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, participated in the campaign. He observed that political leaders frequently engage with people across state boundaries as part of democratic politics.</p><p>The Chief Minister also noted that Telangana has both the Congress Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and recalled that BRS had declared itself a national party and expanded its activities into Andhra Pradesh. In this context, he said he did not understand the reasons behind the current criticism and described such comments as inappropriate.</p><p>Naidu also highlighted that Telugu people today hold constitutional and public offices in countries such as the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. He said that people from the Telugu community are serving in important positions across the world while working in accordance with the laws and constitutions of their respective countries.</p><p>He added that individuals who serve people effectively earn their trust and emerge as leaders in their respective regions. </p><p>Emphasising the need for constructive politics, Naidu said that competition should be in development and public service. He called upon political leaders to focus on delivering better services to the people and work towards the welfare and progress of society.</p>