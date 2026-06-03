Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

'Remarks against Pawan Kalyan by Telangana leaders not good approach': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Emphasising the need for constructive politics, Naidu said that competition should be in development and public service.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaAndhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduPawan Kalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us