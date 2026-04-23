<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Thursday laid the foundation stone for ReNew Energy Global Plc's 6.5 GW solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli district, near Visakhapatnam. The plant, being set up at an investment of Rs 4,200 crore, is expected to be commissioned within 24 months.</p><p>The facility will enable backward integration of ReNew's solar PV module and cell manufacturing by producing ingots and wafers critical upstream components in the solar supply chain. With this addition, ReNew will achieve fully balanced wafer, cell, and module capabilities, strengthening its position across the entire solar value chain. The plant is also expected to advance India's clean energy transition by localising the solar supply chain, reducing import dependence, and bolstering energy self-reliance.</p>.MGNREGA's worst year in Andhra Pradesh: Employment collapses 23% amid policy transition.<p>The project forms part of ReNew's broader Rs 82,000 crore investment commitment to Andhra Pradesh, announced at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, aimed at accelerating the state's role in India's clean energy and manufacturing ecosystem.</p><p>Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chandrababu Naidu said industrial growth and sustainability must go hand in hand. "ReNew has been a trusted, long-standing partner in our clean energy journey, consistently contributing to our growth and sustainability goals. This investment is a testament to that strong partnership and shared vision, further reinforcing Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for clean energy and manufacturing, while generating significant employment and economic opportunities for our people," he said.</p><p>ReNew has emerged as one of India's strongest players in solar manufacturing, with 6.5 GW of operating solar module capacity. Its cell capacity is set to expand to 6.5 GW by December 2026, of which 2.5 GW is already operational. During FY2026, the company's solar manufacturing facilities produced more than 4.1 GW of modules and nearly 1.86 GW of cells. The same year, the solar manufacturing business received an equity investment of Rs 938 crore from British International Investment (BII).</p>.YSRCP media head detained over social media post on Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.<p>ReNew founder, chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said the facility marks a significant step toward building a self-reliant clean energy ecosystem. "India's clean energy transition requires not just scale in generation, but strength across the entire value chain. We are grateful for the continued support and visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, whose focus on enabling infrastructure and ease of doing business has made Andhra Pradesh a natural partner in our growth," he said.</p><p>Beyond this facility, ReNew is setting up one of India's largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Anantapur district at an investment of Rs 22,000 crore. With a generation capacity of around 2.8 GW comprising 1.8 GWp solar, 1 GW wind, and a 2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) it will be one of the largest renewable energy complexes at a single location in the country.</p>