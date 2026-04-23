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ReNew breaks ground for 6.5 GW solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew has emerged as one of India's strongest players in solar manufacturing, with 6.5 GW of operating solar module capacity.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidusolar

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