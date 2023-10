The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to families of the victims of the train accident that left at least 10 dead and about 25 injured.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train, a Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service, rammed into it, derailing carriages of the stationary train, a senior railways official said.

