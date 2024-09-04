Sacred 'Tirupati Laddus' may get back 'divine' taste as KMF resumes supply of Nandini ghee to TTD

“Laddu should be treated as a holy Prasadam and not as a sweet. We noticed that a few middlemen were carrying laddus in multiple bags. According to the policy, pilgrims with darshan tokens receive one laddu for free and a sufficient quantity at Rs 50 each. However, we discovered that many pilgrims, lacking any Darshan tickets, were purchasing laddus in large quantities and reselling them on the black market. A few contract employees were also involved in this misappropriation. We have the data on such employees who are involved in this mischief, and we will take action against them," added the TTD executive officer.