SC declines to entertain Andhra govt's plea against pre-arrest bail to Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court's order of January 10, 2024, granting anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an FIR lodged in 2022 with regard to a scam in making plan for Inner Ring Road in the capital city.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta took into record its previous order passed in the case of four other accused in the matter.

The court also noted the matter related to year 2014, it would be difficult to prove Section 420 IPC. The bench also noted issue of prior sanction under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act would come into picture.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appeared for the state government and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for Naidu.

"We are not inclined... We, however, clarify that observations made in impugned order would not affect the investigation," the bench said.

If the respondent does not cooperate, the petitioner would be at liberty to move for cancellation of bail in the courts, the bench added.