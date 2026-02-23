Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging committee's review of SIT report on Tirumala laddu row

CJI Kant said, “Such an administrative enquiry cannot be called as overlapping with the criminal proceedings which led to the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet."
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 07:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsTTDTirumalaAndra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us