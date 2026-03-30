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Senior Maoist leader C Narayana Rao surrenders, AOB area nearly cleared of top Naxal leadership

A native of Vajrapu Kothuru in Srikakulam, Narayana Rao spent approximately 36 years in the CPI (Maoist) organisation across various ranks.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:17 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement&nbsp;</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement 

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Published 30 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshNaxalism

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