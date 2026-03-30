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Senior Maoist leader, eight others surrender in Andhra Pradesh

The DGP observed that the central government promised to end LWE before March 31, 2026 and the state police has also contributed its bit towards this goal.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshMaoism

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