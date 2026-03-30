<p>Amaravati: Nine Maoists, including senior leader C Narayana Rao, have surrendered before police, Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said on Monday.</p><p>He also claimed that "Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has come to an end in the state".</p><p>The DGP observed that the central government promised to end LWE before March 31, 2026 and the state police has also contributed its bit towards this goal.</p><p>According to Gupta, Rao was secretary of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and had operated in the Maoist movement for 36 years.</p><p>"The Centre gave a promise that it would bring an end to LWE before March 31, 2026. In this process, we did our bit over the last two years. Today, LWE has come to an end in Andhra Pradesh," Gupta told reporters.</p><p>The top cop noted that incidents like exchange of fire and surrenders have occurred, including operations carried out by special forces, greyhounds and other units.</p><p>On the latest development, the DGP said the police gave a call to the Maoists to surrender and integrate into the mainstream society.</p>