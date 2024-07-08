Sharmila, Jagan pay homage to father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid tributes to his late father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district on his 75th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Reddy said, “Daddy, your 75th birthday is a festival for all of us... Considering your ambitions as our goals we are working for the welfare of crores of families.”