Skill Development Corp scam: Clear case of abuse of power, money laundering, says YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

"Chandrababu Naidu has committed innumerable cognizable offenses during his regime between 2014 and 2019. AP Skill Development Corporation Scam is a clear case of abuse of power, money laundering, and cheating. Naidu diverted public money into shell companies for personal gains. He orchestrated a major scam in the guise of an MoU with Siemens Ltd. Siphoning of Public Money meant for welfare and development is unpardonable. CID & ACB have adequate evidence to prove the offense committed by the TDP chief," he said in the social media post.