Solvent leak suspected to have triggered Andhra Pharma factory blast, injured out of danger, Rs 1 cr ex gratia announced

VCEs can be devastating, causing damage to equipment and structures, as well as injuring or killing people in the surrounding area. They can also lead to secondary fires and explosions.

The explosion was so intense and severe that it tore apart the building's concrete roof and collapsed the walls. Body parts of the victims flew all around, some of which were thrown as high as nearby treetops.

Injured out of danger

Meanwhile, the government said that injured people are out of danger. The officials revealed that the injured people in the Atchutapuram industry accident are safe, and there is no chance of further loss of life.

Of the total 17 dead, 12 bodies have been handed over to family members, and five dead bodies are in the hospital. A private hospital in Visakhapatnam is treating around 41 people.

Rs One Cr Ex Gratia

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs one crore to the families of those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s pharmaceutical company blast in Anakapalli.

Visakhapatnam district collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited King George Hospital, met with the family members of the victims, and announced the ex-gratia payment. Post-mortem on the deceased is taking place at King George Hospital in Vizag.

“The government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of each deceased individual. I conveyed the same to the families. After the inquest, efforts are now underway to hand over the bodies to the families, as well as to provide the best treatment to the injured," said collector Harendhira Prasad.

On Thursday morning, chaos prevailed at the KG Hospital for some time as the family members of the deceased demanded that the authorities provide them with proper information about their loved ones.

They claimed that government officials were acting irresponsibly and not providing them with adequate information. With the intervention of the district collector, they had calmed down.

Case booked against Escientia

The Andhra Pradesh government was not satisfied with the response from the promoters of Escientia Advanced Sciences, where the mishap took place.

The state home minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, said that severe action will be taken regarding the incident. Rambilli Police registered an FIR against Escientia Advanced Sciences under sections BNS 106 (1), 125 (b), and 125 (a).

Escientia, based in South Windsor, Connecticut, in the US, is a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the discovery, development, and launch of small-molecule drugs.

Escientia was founded in 2007 by a Telugu NRI Dr Yadagiri Pendri, 15 years ago in the US. The company's co-founder and President, Kiran Pendri, leads Escientia's efforts to expand its capabilities and capacity.

The company has two R&D centres in Connecticut (US) and Hyderabad, as well as a GMP commercial manufacturing site at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district.

The Anakapalli site manufactures intermediate chemicals and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients). It came into production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

The campus is situated on 40 acres in the APIIC Multi-Product SEZ, Atchutapuram Cluster, Anakapalli District.

List of deceased

Neelapu Rami Reddy (49), Associate General Manager/Associate Director, Kotha Venkojipalem, Visakhapatnam

Hansa Prashanth (34), Senior Executive, Ponduru, Srikakulam District

Mahanti Narayana Rao (34), Assistant Manager/Team Leader, Arthamuru, Garividi, Vizianagaram District

Kopparti Ganesh Kumar (33), Senior Executive, Juvvala Doddi, Bikkavolu, East Godavari District

Chalapalli Hari (22), Trainee Engineer, Ramannayyapeta, Kakinada

Paidi Rajasekhar (23), Trainee Process Engineer, Vanjangi, Amudalavalasa Mandal, Srikakulam District

Marisetti Satesh (31), Senior Executive, Pasarlapudi, East Godavari District

Mondina Nagababu (36), Assistant Manager, Samarlakota

Nageswara Ramachandra Rao (47), Assistant Manager/Team Leader, Kurmannapalem, Visakhapatnam

Ellabilli Chinnarao (27), Painter, Achutapuram, Anakapalli District

Javvadi Parthasarathi (27), Fitter, Parvathipuram

Pudi Mohan Durga Prasad, Housekeeping Boy, Achutapuram, Anakapalli District

J. Chiranjeevi (25)

J. Anandarao (35)

M. Suresh, Ashwarao Pet, Khammam