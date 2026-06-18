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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Son of former Andhra minister arrested by Enforcement Directorate in liquor transport case

The premises of the father-son duo were raided by the central agency a few days back.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateAndhra PradeshYSRCP

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