Son of former Andhra minister arrested by Enforcement Directorate in liquor transport case

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ED">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Thursday arrested Karumuri Sunil Kumar, son of former Andhra Pradesh minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ysrcp">YSRCP </a>leader Karumuri Nageswara Rao, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in transport of liquor during the previous regime, officials said.</p>.<p>The premises of the father-son duo were raided by the central agency a few days back.</p>.<p>K Sunil Kumar has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned as part of the investigation, officials said.</p>.ED raids ex-YSRCP minister, others in Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam case.<p>K Nageswara Rao has served as the civil supplies minister in the government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.</p>.<p>The probe pertains to an allegation that the accused persons caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 195.33 crore to the government exchequer through financial irregularities in the transport of liquor in the state. A case was registered by the ED under the PMLA in May to probe these charges.</p>.<p>The ED, after the June 11 raids, had arrested former state beverages corporation managing director Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy and the prime accused in the case, Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy. </p>