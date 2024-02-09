Special category status for Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy meets Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought special category status for the state, party sources said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted about the meeting between Jagan and Modi.

Reddy, who swept the 2019 state polls riding on the issue of special category status, has held several meetings with the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue in the past.