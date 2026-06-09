'Take care of your brother & mother, study well': Injured worker's 'farewell' message for his son

<p>Hyderabad: Heartbreaking stories are emerging from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/eight-feared-dead-at-vizag-steel-plant-as-molten-iron-spill-ignites-fire-4031671">fire explosion tragedy at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,</a> where several workers were killed and many others critically injured on Monday. One grievously wounded worker who is yet to be identified, thinking that he would not survive, asked a colleague to record what is supposed to be a farewell video.</p><p>While it is immediately not known if he has survived or died in the mishap, he turned to his elder son and asked him to look after his younger brother, to ensure both of them studied well and to take care of their mother. With those words, he closed his eyes.</p>.Vizag steel plant blaze: Sliding gate failure suspected as trigger for fire, raw material quality under lens.<p>The explosion occurred when a ladle carrying molten steel burst at a height of 25 feet, triggering a devastating fire at the RINL Steel Plant on Monday. Temperatures at the site reached nearly 1,600 degrees Celsius, dramatically worsening the situation for those caught in the blast. Most survivors are battling third-degree burns covering 40 to 90 percent of their bodies.</p><p>Among the dead are two men whose final acts of workplace duty cost them their lives. Nakkaraju Appalaraj, a resident of Donkada Rehabilitation Colony in Aganampudi, was a contract labourer in the SMS-1 division. Monday was his designated weekly off, but officials reportedly called him in due to a staff shortage. He reported for duty and never returned. On Tuesday, his wife Mani, son Devi Varaprasad, and daughter Hema Sri were seen weeping inconsolably at the mortuary. </p>.Vizag Steel Plant accident: Centre announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia, job for victims' kin.<p>Gontina Bhanukumar, a technician in SMS-1 from Shanivada Colony in Aganampudi, was originally rostered for C Shift on Monday. He swapped to B Shift with a colleague in order to attend to some personal work during the C Shift hours, a routine arrangement that proved fatal. </p><p>Married to Lavanya just two years ago, Bhanukumar leaves behind a four-month-old son who will grow up never knowing his father.</p>