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'Take care of your brother & mother, study well': Injured worker's 'farewell' message for his son

Among the dead are two men whose final acts of workplace duty cost them their lives.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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