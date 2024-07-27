'TDP goons are harassing family of ex-soldier for voting for YSRCP', claims Andhra Opposition party

In a Telugu tweet from the official handle on Saturday, the party alleged that TDP leaders have been "harassing the family of ex-soldier Patiwada Venkunaidu for a few days because they voted for YSRCP."
As per the tweet, revenue officials came to demolish their house with 60 policemen even as the villagers tried to obstruct the apparently illegal demolition drive. Tagging Chandrababu Naidu's official account, the party asked, "How long will these atrocities in AP continue?" with the #SaveAPFromTDP at the end of the post.
There has been no official confirmation about the incident, though a video is attached to the YSRCP tweet. There has been no response from TDP chief Naidu either.
More to follow...
Published 27 July 2024, 09:22 IST