andhra pradesh

TDP leader arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister

Murthy (68) was arrested on Monday night at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 06:01 IST

Follow Us

Senior TDP leader B Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R K Roja, police said on Tuesday.

Murthy (68) was arrested on Monday night at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

“Murthy was picked up around 7:45 pm on Monday and brought to Guntur last night itself. We will produce him in the Court,” Guntur West sub-divisional police officer Uma Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.

The former minister was arrested under various provisions such as IPC Section 153 A, 354 A, 503, 504 and others for making the comments.

(Published 03 October 2023, 06:01 IST)
India News

