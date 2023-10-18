TDP leaders express concern over Chandrababu Naidu's health

'It seems to us that he is not getting any relief from the medicines given to him. We have asked for medical tests and doctor's instructions in writing from prison authorities. Bhuvaneshwari has also written a letter in this regard. If the copy is given to us, we will get an understanding of his (Naidu's) health. The TDP chief has a team of doctors in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. If the reports are sent to them, they will be able to offer better medical advice,' they said.