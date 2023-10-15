TDP leaders, supporters stage novel protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

They staged the protest between 7 pm and 7:05 pm. Bhuvaneswari took part along with several women at Vidyanagar in Rajamahendravaram while Lokesh and Brahmani protested in Hyderabad, Lokesh posted on 'X.'

The protesters raised slogans such as "I am with Babu."

Naidu is in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.