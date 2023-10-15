Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP leaders, supporters stage novel protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Naidu is in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 18:18 IST

Follow Us

TDP leaders and supporters across Andhra Pradesh tied their hands for five minutes on Sunday to protest the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani Nara and N Bhuvaneswari, wife of Naidu participated in this novel protest - by having their hands shackled - to denounce the former chief minister's arrest.

They staged the protest between 7 pm and 7:05 pm. Bhuvaneswari took part along with several women at Vidyanagar in Rajamahendravaram while Lokesh and Brahmani protested in Hyderabad, Lokesh posted on 'X.'

The protesters raised slogans such as "I am with Babu."

Naidu is in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 October 2023, 18:18 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshTelugu Desam PartyTDPChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT