TDP looks to get back on track as son-mother duo to hit the roads soon

Naidu was arrested by CID on September 9 on the charges of misappropriation of funds in state skill development corporation while he was on a party campaign ‘Babu surety, Bhavishyathu ki guarantee (Babu Surety is Guarantee for Future)’ in Nandyal.

However, his pada yatra - Yuva Galam - will be resumed only after Naidu is released from jail.

“Some people are believing that if Naidu is arrested TDP will come to an end. Getting alarmed is never in the TDP's history. Our leader will soon come out with a clean record,” said Lokesh in the party's general body meeting that was held on Saturday.

Such a meeting in which leaders from across the state participated was also held for the first time in recent times, after Naidu was sent behind the bars.

Observing that facing a crisis is nothing new to the TDP, Lokesh said that the late N T Rama Rao and Naidu had led the struggle whenever the party faced any kind of problems.

Incidentally, a crucial coordination meeting of TDP and Jana Sena will take place on Monday, in which a joint action plan will be finalised. Both Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh are going to participate in the meeting.

This will be the first such high-level joint meeting of both the parties after Pawan Kalyan had announced an electoral pact a few days ago. Both parties have also appointed committees for coordination with each other.

Lokesh also exuded confidence that TDP-Jana Sena will win 160 Assembly seats in the state.