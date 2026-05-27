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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP promises to give 33% tickets to women in 2029 Assembly polls as 'Hybrid Mahanadu' gets underway

The announcement was made on the first day of 'Mahanadu 2026, the party's annual plenary.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshTelugu Desam PartyTDPAndhra Pradesh politics

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