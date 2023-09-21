TDP staring at leadership crisis?

With former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu facing time in prison and amid claims that his son Nara Lokesh will also be arrested by the CID, questions are being raised about who will lead the main opposition in the state—the TDP—into polls that are just seven months away from now.

Ever since the arrest of Naidu on September 9, his son Lokesh has taken charge of the party. Though there are many seniors in the TDP, Lokesh has been calling the shots. He has been busy arranging legal aid for his father’s release from the jail by talking to and roping in some of the country’s top lawyers like Sidharth Luthra and Harish Salve.

Further, to build a narrative at the national level that his father’s arrest was a politically motivated move, Lokesh has been camping in Delhi over the past one week. He has been also busy mustering support for his fight and from other political parties across the country.

Though none in the TDP is admitting it openly, it is also learnt that Lokesh has been trying to have an audience with BJP leaders to seek their support and explain his side of the case.