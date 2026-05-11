<p>Telugu actor, dancer and digital content creator Bharath Kanth, 31, died in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road on Sunday, May 10, 2026.</p><p>Cinematographer and YouTube artist G Sai Trilok, 31, who was travelling with him also lost his life in the same accident.</p><p>The accident reportedly occurred near Exit No. 12 where Bharath lost control of the car he was driving. Several reports suggest that the actor's car rammed into a truck.</p><p>Both Bharath and the other traveler died on the spot. </p><p>Police reached the spot immediately and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.</p><p>As per reports, police suspect overspeeding and driver fatigue might be the reasons behind this fatal accident. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>.'Love is always louder': Trisha shares first Instagram post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>Bharath, who had 43,000 followers on Instagram, was a known face among the Telugu audience. He frequently posted dance reels on Instagram.</p><p>Bharath has also acted in Telugu films and short films including<em> Tenant</em> and <em>Gramam. </em></p><p>His last post on Instagram that was made two weeks ago have went viral. In the image, Bharath can be seen posing for a photo in a mall in Bangkok, Thailand. </p><p>The caption of the post read: "Naan itha solliye aaganum. Nee avvalavu azhagu! (I have to say this. You are such a beautiful)"</p><p>His fans have flooded the comment section of the post expressing disbelief and shock over the actor's sudden and untimely death.</p>