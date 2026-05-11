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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in a road accident in Hyderabad

Telugu actor, dancer and digital content creator Bharath Kanth, 31, died in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road on Sunday.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelugu cinemaAndhra PradeshRoad accidentDeathObituaryCar crashActor

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