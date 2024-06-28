Telugu actor Naga Shaurya comes in support of Darshan amid murder case: 'Anna will be proven innocent':

While it is not known why Shaurya, a Telugu actor, came in support of a murder-accused actor from the Kannada film industry, the social media post has taken everyone in Tollywood by surprise.

Shaurya, who made his acting debut in 2011, married his girlfriend Anusha Shetty in 2022. Anusha is a Bengaluru-based interior designer. His father, Sankar Prasad, is a film producer. Prasad produced or financed many of Shaurya's movies.

His social media post said, “My heart goes out to the family of the deceased, and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rush to conclusions about this issue. Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many.”

The post further read. “I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon. We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice.”