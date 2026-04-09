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Temporary halt to West Asia conflict comes too late for Andhra Pradesh's banana farmers

According to estimates, a farmer cultivating bananas on 10 acres incurred losses of approximately Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakhs this season.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 02:45 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAgricultureWest Asiabanana

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