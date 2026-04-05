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Terror module with alleged links to ISIS unearthed in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, prime accused Rahamathullah Sharif and his associates were in contact with operatives engaged in spreading propaganda.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:27 IST
SyriaBangladeshAndhra PradeshTerrorismISISAndhra Pradesh Police

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