'There are other girls as well': 17-year-old alleges sexual harassment, jumps off college campus in Vizag

Almost 3 hours later, at 12:50 am on Friday, the girl responded to her family's message and asked them not be tensed, NDTV report says.

The last message

"Don't get tense, listen to me, I can't tell you why I am leaving and, even if I do, you won't understand. Please forget about me. I am really sorry. Mom and dad, I am grateful that you gave birth to me and brought me up. My chapter is coming to an end," she wrote in Telugu, the publication reported.

She went ahead congratulating her pregnant sister left an advice for her younger sister. "Focus on your future and study whatever you like. Don't get distracted, don't be influenced by others, unlike me. Always be happy, and have a good life," she wrote.

As she addressed her father later in the later, she revealed her reason and explained her situaton."You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won't help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren't being able to tell anyone and we are not being able to avoid college either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media,” she wrote, quoted NDTV.

"The reason I am taking this decision is that if I go away now, you will feel bad for a few years and you will forget later. But, if I am around, you will look at me and feel bad all the time," she further wrote to her father.