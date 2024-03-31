'There are other girls as well': 17-year-old alleges sexual harassment, jumps off college campus in Vizag

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, a 17-year-old died by suicide after sending a long text home, alleging sexual harassment at college and her inability to report the matter to authorities or the police due to constant 'threat', reported NDTV.
The girl alleged that harasser had taken her photos and threatened to post them on social media, the report said, while also adding that few other girls at the college too, were facing a similar ordeal.
The report does not mention her college name, but it is learnt that she was admitted to a polytechnic college in Visakhapatnam and her family lives in neighbouring Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh.
The family received a call from the institute at 10 pm on Thursady, informing that their daughter had gone missing. After repeated attempts to reach out to her, the family informed the police.
Almost 3 hours later, at 12:50 am on Friday, the girl responded to her family's message and asked them not be tensed, NDTV report says.
The last message
"Don't get tense, listen to me, I can't tell you why I am leaving and, even if I do, you won't understand. Please forget about me. I am really sorry. Mom and dad, I am grateful that you gave birth to me and brought me up. My chapter is coming to an end," she wrote in Telugu, the publication reported.
She went ahead congratulating her pregnant sister left an advice for her younger sister. "Focus on your future and study whatever you like. Don't get distracted, don't be influenced by others, unlike me. Always be happy, and have a good life," she wrote.
As she addressed her father later in the later, she revealed her reason and explained her situaton."You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won't help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren't being able to tell anyone and we are not being able to avoid college either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media,” she wrote, quoted NDTV.
"The reason I am taking this decision is that if I go away now, you will feel bad for a few years and you will forget later. But, if I am around, you will look at me and feel bad all the time," she further wrote to her father.
She left a final message for her elder sister, writing "Sorry didi, I made you all tense, but I have to go."
The family made frantic attempts to convince her that police was on the way and that she should not take any extreme step, but all in vain. Within some time, the student's body was recovered.
The girl's father reported that a formal complaint had been lodged with the police. He expressed his deep-seated need to understand the circumstances surrounding his daughter's tragic death. He emphasized the love and care with which he had raised her, noting her impressive performance in her Class 10 exams and their decision to enroll her in the college with the expectation of receiving a quality education.
'No chance of sexual harassment'
Regarding the security protocols at the college, the principal asserted that the women's hostel is strictly off-limits to men. He assured that vigilant monitoring of all students is maintained, with female wardens stationed to prevent any potential instances of sexual harassment.
A police official confirmed that faculty members and other students are undergoing interrogation, with all possible angles being thoroughly investigated.