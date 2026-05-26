'They won using cutouts': Pawan Kalyan on being 'jealous' of CM Vijay's iconic political win

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Vijay'</a>s historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections have indeed caused a political stir.</p><p>From requests and demands to praises and criticism, Chief Minister Vijay has been getting it all.</p><p>Now, Telugu superstar and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has praised the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.</p><p>In a video circulating on X, Pawan is seen speaking about Vijay at an event.</p><p>"I look at Tamil politics these days, they've done it so carefree. I felt jealous. They won using cutouts and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but...(laughs). I am joking," Pawan said.</p><p>Further praising Vijay, he added, "But we do need to think humanely. You need so much knowledge to say anything. Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people."</p>.Vijay Sethupathi requests CM Vijay to launch OTT platform, increase ticket prices.<p><strong>Vijay's historic win in Tamil Nadu</strong></p><p>After more than two years of launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), C Joseph Vijay brought a political whirlwind in Tamil Nadu by winning the State Assembly Elections 2026 on May 4.</p><p>His party TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.</p><p>On May 10, after days of political chaos, the actor-turned-politician was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The oath-taking ceremony was attended by his close friends from the industry, including Trisha, and thousands of supporters.</p>.'Don't belittle Rajmohan': Krishna asks Vishal to give Egmore MLA a 'chance' after CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry.<p>Since his stint as the CM, Vijay has appointed a diverse cabinet and has also addressed rising security issues in the state.</p><p>Vijay's decision of handing over the film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan has also sparked controversy with actor Vishal publicly questioning his decision.</p><p>However, several other celebrities, including Arun Vijay, Raghava Lawrence and Krishna have defended the newly elected CM's decision.</p>