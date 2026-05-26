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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

'They won using cutouts': Pawan Kalyan on being 'jealous' of CM Vijay's iconic political win

Telugu superstar and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has praised the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:19 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTamil NaduAndhra PradeshIndia PoliticsPawan KalyanVijayTrendingJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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