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Thousands of motorists throng fuel outlets fearing petrol, diesel shortage in Andhra Pradesh

Several two-wheelers, cars, trucks and other vehicles were seen lined up at a petrol pump in Rajahmundry.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshVijayawadadieselPetrol

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