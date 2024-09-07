Three Andhra Pradesh women held for killing, robbing four using cyanide-laced drinks

Three women from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali have been arrested for killing four people by using cyanide and later robbing them of their valuables.

According to a report by India Today, the accused have been identified as Mungappa Rajini (40), Madiyala Venkateshwari (32) and Gulra Ramanamma (60), who were arrested by the police on September 5 (Thursday).

Police told the publication that the trio would target people who had gold, jewellery or cash for robbery.

The report quoted police saying that the three women would offer cyanide-laced drinks to the victims after befriending them. They rob the victims after they die and flee the area.

Police probe found that the accused were involved in four murders, including that of a woman who was identified as Nagur B. She had become the trio's target in June 2024, the report said.

The three women attempted to kill two other people too, but they survived.