Three charred to death in Andhra Pradesh after truck rams into another vehicle

<p>Boyapalem, Andhra Pradesh: Three people were burnt to death in this district on Wednesday after a truck rammed another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, said a police official.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 6 am at Boyapalem village, leading to the consignment of papers in the oncoming truck going up in flames, said the official.</p>.Andhra bus fire: Bus owner, driver in police custody, bodies of victims to be handed over after DNA profiling.<p>"Three people were burnt to death after a truck rammed into another truck coming in the opposite direction," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police booked a case over the accident.</p>