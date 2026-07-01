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Three charred to death in Andhra Pradesh after truck rams into another vehicle

The accident occurred around 6 am at Boyapalem village, leading to the consignment of papers in the oncoming truck going up in flames, said the official.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsFireAndhra PradeshRoad accident

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