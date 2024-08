At least three children died and several others have been hospitalised after a suspected case of food poisonings in a hostel run by a religious organisation (Aradhana trust) in Kailasa Patnam, Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Thirty seven children are being treated in different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, reports ANI.

More to follow...