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Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration: Committee flags nexus of administrative failures, procedural violations

The Committee had submitted its report a few days ago to the state government.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsTirumalaTirupatiAndhra Pardesh

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