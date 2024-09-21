Tirumala Laddu row: Amul denies claims of supplying ghee to TTD

Dairy brand Amul has refuted the claims that it supplied ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the shrine body managing the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, amid row over use of animal fat in prasadam given at the temple.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the Gujarat-based cooperative society wrote, "This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD."